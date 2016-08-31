Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Tricks to Hack Your Business Travel Budget

By
This story appears in the September 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

David Heath needed to attend meetings in Austin, L.A., San Francisco and Las Vegas. The best airfare he found was $948, with two layovers. Yuck. So instead of calling a travel agent, he called his travel hacker.

Shutterstock

Travel addicts, who once simply blogged about how to exploit online glitches, airline loyalty memberships and credit card points, are now using their tricks to book corporate travel. One of the largest groups is an agency called FlightFox, which, for $49, booked Heath's four-stop trip for $704. "More important," says Heath, cofounder of the athletic sock manufacturer Bombas, "they saved me hours of frustration."

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Billionaire CEO Shuts Down Disney World For Employee Party, Pays For 10,000 Employees

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

'I'm Not About to Pay': Ice Cube Slams Warner Bros. for Withholding Rights to 'Friday' Trilogy

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

After Rogue Wave Kills a Cruise Passenger, TikTok Videos Show How Turbulent Crossing Drake Passage Can Be

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Read More