Tricks to Hack Your Business Travel Budget

David Heath needed to attend meetings in Austin, L.A., San Francisco and Las Vegas. The best airfare he found was $948, with two layovers. Yuck. So instead of calling a travel agent, he called his travel hacker.

Shutterstock

Travel addicts, who once simply blogged about how to exploit online glitches, airline loyalty memberships and credit card points, are now using their tricks to book corporate travel. One of the largest groups is an agency called FlightFox, which, for $49, booked Heath's four-stop trip for $704. "More important," says Heath, cofounder of the athletic sock manufacturer Bombas, "they saved me hours of frustration."