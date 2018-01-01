Elaine Glusac

Elaine Glusac

Guest Writer
Writer

Chicago-based Elaine Glusac covers travel and transit for The New York Times and National Geographic Traveler.

More From Elaine Glusac

Tricks to Hack Your Business Travel Budget
Business Travel

Tricks to Hack Your Business Travel Budget

Here's how you can save hundreds of dollars on your next trip.
2 min read
How Major Hotel Brands are Downsizing in All the Right Ways
Hilton

How Major Hotel Brands are Downsizing in All the Right Ways

Hilton's low-budget offering, Tru, will start rolling out later this year. Check out how it will compare to the company's Hampton brand.
3 min read
Can Your Hotel Make You Healthier?
Hotels

Can Your Hotel Make You Healthier?

Budget-friendly hotels are now offering extras aimed at promoting health, from vitamin-infused showers to rent-able workout gear.
3 min read
4 Pain Points of Future Flights and How to Handle Them
Project Grow

4 Pain Points of Future Flights and How to Handle Them

All signs point to worsening flight experiences. What can be done?
4 min read
How to Stay Healthy While You're On the Road
Physical Fitness

How to Stay Healthy While You're On the Road

Now you're out of excuses.
3 min read
The Case for Travel Agents
Business Travel

The Case for Travel Agents

When DIY becomes too much, should you outsource travel planning?
4 min read
What Your Travel Experience Will Look Like in the Not-So-Distant Future
Business Travel

What Your Travel Experience Will Look Like in the Not-So-Distant Future

High-tech travel innovations are coming your way. We take a look at the latest developments.
5 min read
How Expedia Wants to Help Small Businesses Save on Travel Costs
Business Travel

How Expedia Wants to Help Small Businesses Save on Travel Costs

The online travel agency wants to offer small businesses the same perks that larger companies get.
2 min read
How These Flexible Rental Spaces Are Helping Entrepreneurs Work From Anywhere
Sharing Economy

How These Flexible Rental Spaces Are Helping Entrepreneurs Work From Anywhere

Entrepreneurs are taking advantage of work spaces that boast convenience and cachet without commitment.
3 min read
More U.S. Workers are Mixing Business and Pleasure
Travel

More U.S. Workers are Mixing Business and Pleasure

A blended lifestyle of work and play gains traction among travelers.
4 min read
Swamped? Someone Will Get That for You.
You've Arrived

Swamped? Someone Will Get That for You.

New startups run the errands you can't.
4 min read
Twitter Might Be the Most Important Customer Service Center You Have
Business Travel

Twitter Might Be the Most Important Customer Service Center You Have

As travelers turn to Twitter to complain about airline snafus and hotel hiccups, businesses are staffing up their social media teams.
4 min read
This App Wants to Be Your One-Stop Shop for Hotel Services
Business Travel

This App Wants to Be Your One-Stop Shop for Hotel Services

To streamline the hotel experience, MobileSuites might be worth checking out.
2 min read
Business Travelers: Is Loyalty Dead?
Suitcase Entrepreneur

Business Travelers: Is Loyalty Dead?

Airline and hotel loyalty programs have undergone some significant changes in the last few years.
4 min read
The Suite Life: Luxe Travel and the New First Class
You've Arrived

The Suite Life: Luxe Travel and the New First Class

Expect luxury suites and Michelin-rated dining in the front of the cabin.
4 min read
