Chicago-based Elaine Glusac covers travel and transit for The New York Times and National Geographic Traveler.
Business Travel
Tricks to Hack Your Business Travel Budget
Here's how you can save hundreds of dollars on your next trip.
Hilton
How Major Hotel Brands are Downsizing in All the Right Ways
Hilton's low-budget offering, Tru, will start rolling out later this year. Check out how it will compare to the company's Hampton brand.
Hotels
Can Your Hotel Make You Healthier?
Budget-friendly hotels are now offering extras aimed at promoting health, from vitamin-infused showers to rent-able workout gear.
Project Grow
4 Pain Points of Future Flights and How to Handle Them
All signs point to worsening flight experiences. What can be done?
Physical Fitness
How to Stay Healthy While You're On the Road
Now you're out of excuses.
Business Travel
The Case for Travel Agents
When DIY becomes too much, should you outsource travel planning?
Business Travel
What Your Travel Experience Will Look Like in the Not-So-Distant Future
High-tech travel innovations are coming your way. We take a look at the latest developments.
Business Travel
How Expedia Wants to Help Small Businesses Save on Travel Costs
The online travel agency wants to offer small businesses the same perks that larger companies get.
Sharing Economy
How These Flexible Rental Spaces Are Helping Entrepreneurs Work From Anywhere
Entrepreneurs are taking advantage of work spaces that boast convenience and cachet without commitment.
Travel
More U.S. Workers are Mixing Business and Pleasure
A blended lifestyle of work and play gains traction among travelers.
You've Arrived
Swamped? Someone Will Get That for You.
New startups run the errands you can't.
Business Travel
Twitter Might Be the Most Important Customer Service Center You Have
As travelers turn to Twitter to complain about airline snafus and hotel hiccups, businesses are staffing up their social media teams.
Business Travel
This App Wants to Be Your One-Stop Shop for Hotel Services
To streamline the hotel experience, MobileSuites might be worth checking out.
Suitcase Entrepreneur
Business Travelers: Is Loyalty Dead?
Airline and hotel loyalty programs have undergone some significant changes in the last few years.
You've Arrived
The Suite Life: Luxe Travel and the New First Class
Expect luxury suites and Michelin-rated dining in the front of the cabin.