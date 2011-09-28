Interested in working with a community bank? Here are a few tips for finding the right one.

Interested in working with a community bank? Small-business finance expert Susan Schreter, founder of TakeCommand.org, a Seattle-based small-business funding and finance information website, offers a few tips for finding the right one.

Look for endorsement. "I give extra points to a bank if it's an SBA-backed lender. They often have a small-business focus, and that can have an impact on the approval process," Schreter says.