Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

U.S. Workers Have Found a Way to Increase Their Salaries Fast. But the Strategy Could Hurt Them in Retirement. What's the real cost of a quick income boost?

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • The average raise hovers around 3%, but one popular career move can increase that 10x.
  • Many young professionals are embracing the change — but it could have negative consequences.

On average, Americans believe that financial success requires an annual salary of $270,214, according to a recent survey from Empower. That's a far cry from U.S. workers' median weekly earnings of $1,165 reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

People who want to increase their wages might be able to negotiate. However, with the average raise hovering around 3%, even the savviest deal-makers are unlikely to see a major pay bump.

Related: More Than 75% of Americans Have Side Hustles During the Holidays — Here Are the Most Popular Gigs This Season

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In