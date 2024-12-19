On average, Americans believe that financial success requires an annual salary of $270,214, according to a recent survey from Empower. That's a far cry from U.S. workers' median weekly earnings of $1,165 reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

People who want to increase their wages might be able to negotiate. However, with the average raise hovering around 3%, even the savviest deal-makers are unlikely to see a major pay bump.

