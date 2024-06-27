Anne Lester, author of 'Your Best Financial Life: Save Smart Now for the Future You Want,' breaks down a straightforward way to save more.

You are not alone if you are struggling to meet your money goals. Nearly 60% of Americans are uncomfortable with their level of emergency savings, according to a recent Bankrate poll, and 33% of U.S. adults aged 50 and up say they won't have enough money for retirement, per AARP research.

Although many Americans cite the rising cost of living and stagnant wages as barriers to their long-term financial health (67%, CNN reported), there's something else that's getting in the way too — and it's in their heads.

Most of us "have a pretty strong preference for things now rather than in the future," Anne Lester, former head of retirement solutions for J.P. Morgan Asset Management and author of Your Best Financial Life: Save Smart Now for the Future You Want, tells Entrepreneur.