📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

CPI Report: Inflation Fell Slightly, But Rising Home and Gas Prices Are Keeping It Steady Food prices stayed the same between March and April.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a monthly measure of price changes over time.
  • The latest CPI report showed that the inflation rate in April was 3.4%, down from 3.5% in March.
  • Inflation was driven mostly by housing and gas prices.
entrepreneur daily

Rising housing and energy costs are still impacting inflation the most.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Wednesday revealed that the inflation rate was 3.4% in April compared to prices a year prior, slightly less than the 3.5% inflation rate recorded in March.

The CPI report assesses how much the prices of food, clothing, shelter, transportation, and other goods and services change over time in 75 cities across the country. The CPI takes 6,000 housing units and 22,000 retailers into account.

The cooling is a step in the right direction towards potentially lower interest rates, per Bloomberg. The price increases were less than economists expected and arrived after three consecutive higher-than-expected CPI reports.

"This was a good report in the context of three hotter-than-expected [CPI] reports, and it makes it look like potentially those were bumps in the road rather than a really stagnant inflation environment," Tyler Schipper, economics professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, told CNN Business.

Housing and gas contributed to more than 70% of price growth in April; those two categories combined contributed to more than half of price growth in March.

The cost of food stayed flat: The food category, which increased by 0.1% in March, maintained the same prices in April.

Related: CPI Report: Inflation Rose More Than Expected in March, Driven By Housing and Energy Costs

Gas and Rent Prices Are Rising

Gas prices rose 5.2% in April, before seasonal adjustment, causing energy prices to rise 1.1% overall during the month.

In the past year, gas prices have increased by 1.2% and electricity by 5.1%. At the same time, within the same energy category, natural gas prices have dropped by 1.9% and fuel oil by 0.8%.

In the shelter category, rent rose 0.4% in April as did owners' equivalent rent.

The report opens the possibility of "a potential rate cut later in the year," Kathy Jones, Charles Schwab's chief fixed-income strategist, told Bloomberg. "It will take a few more readings indicating that inflation is coming down for the Fed to act."

The next CPI report will come out on June 12.

Related: McDonald's CFO Says 'Everybody's Fighting for Fewer Consumers' as Earnings Reports Show People Are Spending Less on Fast Food
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

These Coworkers-Turned-Friends Started a Side Hustle on Amazon — Now It's a 'Full Hustle' Earning Over $20 Million a Year: 'Jump in With Both Feet'

Achal Patel and Russell Gong met at a large consulting firm and "bonded over a shared vision to create a mission-led company."

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

How Much Capital Does Your Startup Need? Here Are 7 Key Factors to Consider.

Here's what you need to assess when determining the amount of capital your startup needs — and how adequate funding can enhance your chances of success.

By Peter J. Burns III
Collaboration

5 Ways Solopreneurs Can Scale Their Business Through Collaboration

Our culture loves to perpetuate the myth that entrepreneurs must go it alone. But for many, the path to success is found in collaboration.

By Christie Horsman
Growing a Business

Your Company's Legacy is at Stake Without Succession Planning — Do These 8 Things to Secure Your Future.

So much entrepreneurial effort goes into starting and growing a business, yet one of the most overlooked issues is keeping it going beyond the founder. This article delves into eight strategies you can leverage to plan succession for your company.

By Chad Willardson
Leadership

How to Harness the Power of Authentic Storytelling to Become a More Effective and Inspiring Leader

Storytelling enhances business leadership by inspiring a culture of authenticity and trust through sharing relevant personal stories.

By Michel Koopman
Business News

Red Lobster Suddenly Shutters Dozens of Locations Without Warning Employees, Begins Auctioning Off Equipment

It's estimated that nearly 99 locations have been closed across 27 states, and restaurant paraphernalia is up for auction online — including tanks with live lobsters, furniture, ovens, refrigerators, bars, and more.

By Emily Rella