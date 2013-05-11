Business on Main

Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
How to Tackle 3 Tough Management Issues
Does it ever seem like the same management issues keep resurfacing again and again? Well, you're not alone. Here are innovative ways to handle 3 common ones.
Dealing With Rejection: 5 Ways to Turn a No Into a Yes
Visionaries often hear 'no' when they first propose their big ideas. Find out when you should or shouldn't take no for an answer, and how to turn that no into a yes.
Businesses Find Benefits in Going Green
At last, eco-friendly products and services are paying off in new and scalable ways. See how green can work for you by checking out these forward-looking business models.
Where to Find a Community If You're a Solopreneur
No entrepreneur is an island. From incubators to co-working spaces to networking events, support groups for fellow business owners are springing up across the country.
Your Office in a Bag: What to Bring When You're Traveling for Work
If you're on the road more than you're not, a few extra tools can make your work life easier and more productive without weighing you down.
Would You Date Your Brand?
Online dating can teach us a lot about building a brand that people love. Does your brand turn heads? Can it be loyal to those it attracts? Will it build relationships that last?
From Powering Businesses to Empowering Kids
Fresh out of college with an enviable consultant job, Andrea Lo decided to quit so she could create Piggybackr, an online platform that helps kids raise money for causes.
A Quick Guide to Finding a Venture Capital Match
Looking for money to grow a company or get it off the ground? There are venture capital firms across the country eagerly seeking to fund good business ideas, but fit and size matter.
How You Should Be Using LinkedIn -- But Probably Aren't
LinkedIn is more than just a site for networking and job hunting. It's a valuable resource for employees, employers and businesses. Here's how to make the most of it.
Can I Deduct That? Your Tax Deduction Checklist
Figuring out what you can and can't deduct as a business expense is challenging. These tips help you lower your tax bill without running afoul of the federal tax code.
9 Tips to Power Up Your Social Media
Social media posts tell a story about you and your brand. Here are cautions to heed, trends to follow, and steps to take as you build your social media brand personality.
The Great Debate: Should You Let Employees Work From Home?
Yahoo and Best Buy may have concluded that telecommuting doesn't work for their companies anymore, but it could still make sense for your business.
Top Tech Entrepreneurs Offer Tips on Starting Up
Thinking of starting a tech startup? Get ready for a bumpy ride. Tech entrepreneurs Dario Meli and Greg Isenberg talk about the agony and ecstasy of starting up.
How Kids Can Help You Run a More Innovative Business
The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship doesn't just educate young people about business -- it gives companies a fresh perspective on their own innovation.
When Employees Aren't Part of the 'Family' in Family Business
Your top employee may not be a member of your family, but is almost certainly a key to your company's success. Are you doing enough to keep him or her happy?