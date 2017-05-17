Signing out of account, Standby...
Cadillac
Cadillac has been a leading luxury auto brand since 1902. Today, Cadillac is growing globally, driven by an expanding product portfolio featuring dramatic design and technology. Described as luxurious, having a bold and daring personality, being tough and strong as well as safe and powerful, Cadillac has maintained an iconic presence for over 85 years in the Middle East.
The Cadillac portfolio in the Middle East features award-winning passenger cars ATS, CTS and XTS as well as the SRX crossover and Escalade SUV. In 2016, the First ever CT6 prestige sedan and XT5 luxury crossover will join the portfolio. Cadillac also offers customers a high-level aftersales service experience through the Premium Care Program which includes 4 years of free scheduled service (or 100,000 km), 24-hour roadside assistance, as well as 4 years warranty (or 100,000 km). For more information, please visit www.cadillacarabia.com.
