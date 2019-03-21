Signing out of account, Standby...
Cruise Planners
Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, is the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise network with more than 2,500 franchise owners who independently book vacation and travel experiences for their clients. Cruise Planners provides franchise owners with comprehensive training, award-winning marketing, and industry-leading technology, allowing them to be their own boss, work from anywhere, and travel the world. Cruise Planners and has been named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur for 16 consecutive years. With a franchise fee of just $10,995 and virtually no overhead costs, it is one of the most affordable franchises to own.
Becoming a 'Funtrepreneur'
When one woman's career plans fell apart, she turned her travel hobby into a business – no experience necessary.
Prosperous in the Pandemic: How One Man Turned Loss into Profit in the Travel Industry
For Jeff Lavender, travel was always his path to success.
Starting a Travel Agency After 9/11
How one entrepreneur grew her business to over $1 million in sales.
As the World Shut Down, Travel Agents Went to Work
Despite the impact the coronavirus has had on the travel industry, travel agents remain optimistic about the future of their business.
From Laid Off to a Million-Dollar Business
How a passion for travel blossomed into a successful second career.
Being Laid Off was the Best Thing that Happened for This Travel Franchisee
How Sue Palenik turned a passion into a million-dollar business.
Why He Ditched the Corporate World and Bought a Travel Agency Franchise
After more than two decades at the corporate grind, Dave Rodrigues realized it was time to revive his dream of business ownership.
How a Young Mom's Foresight Changed the Travel Agent Industry
Adapt or become extinct.