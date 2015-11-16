Help Scout

Leadership

7 Ways to Soften the 'No'

When combined, these techniques make your no sound (almost) as good a yes -- and you'll strengthen both your personal relationships with customers as well as your reputation as a company who cares.

Decision Making

3 Steps to Becoming a Better Decision Maker

Smart, rational decision-making isn't an innate gift; rather, it's an art, a process of weighing inputs such as data and risk on one hand and emotions like fear and uncertainty on the other

Visualization

Why a Visual Is Worth a Thousand Words

Visuals, graphics and charts can concentrate and present information in a way that sticks.

Productivity

Why It Is So Important to Finish What You Start

Here are some of the roadblocks that get in the way and advice on how to overcome them to complete and deliver on projects.

Productivity

How to Master the Art of 'Just Start'

But getting started is about understanding and overcoming the obstacles -- be it mental, emotional, or physical -- that hold us back from diving right in.

Customer Satisfaction

How to Easily Measure Customer Satisfaction

There are many ways to get a quantitative look at how your support team is doing, but far fewer to assess the care and thought being put into your replies.

Goal Setting

The Science Behind Setting Goals and Achieving Them

Rather than letting your to-do list or set of goals overwhelm you, break down what you're trying to achieve into the smallest, most attainable steps and focus on being realistic about what you can get done

Remote Workers

How to Attract Top Talent for Your Virtual Team

Attracting top talent is your greatest strength as a company-especially as a remote culture.

Defining Moments

What Psychology Teaches Us About Structuring Our Workday to Get the Most Done

We need to take a closer look at the science of how our brain functions throughout the day and try to match the right tasks to the right mindset to help maximize productivity.

Team-Building

How to Build Social Capital Within Your Team

In the words of Helen Keller, 'Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.'

Website Design

The 3 Steps to Making Your Homepage a Success

To succeed, most businesses need a collaborative process with their customers that scales as they grow.

Storytelling

Why Everything Hinges on the Narrative of Your Work

While there are environmental forces that influence what we believe about ourselves, ultimately we are the stewards of our own stories.

Growth Strategies

Are 'Unicorns' Made to Last?

We're in a cycle that celebrates and rewards growth at almost any cost, but that doesn't mean it's the right approach.

Workplaces

9 Workplace Lessons to Help Improve Your Daily Grind

Understanding is temporal and changes whenever you gain new information, experience or shift your vantage point.

