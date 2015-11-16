Help Scout

Signing out of account, Standby...
7 Ways to Soften the 'No'
When combined, these techniques make your no sound (almost) as good a yes -- and you'll strengthen both your personal relationships with customers as well as your reputation as a company who cares.
3 Steps to Becoming a Better Decision Maker
Smart, rational decision-making isn't an innate gift; rather, it's an art, a process of weighing inputs such as data and risk on one hand and emotions like fear and uncertainty on the other
4 Surprising Predictors of Workplace Happiness
It is all about the details.
Why a Visual Is Worth a Thousand Words
Visuals, graphics and charts can concentrate and present information in a way that sticks.
Why It Is So Important to Finish What You Start
Here are some of the roadblocks that get in the way and advice on how to overcome them to complete and deliver on projects.
How to Master the Art of 'Just Start'
But getting started is about understanding and overcoming the obstacles -- be it mental, emotional, or physical -- that hold us back from diving right in.
How to Easily Measure Customer Satisfaction
There are many ways to get a quantitative look at how your support team is doing, but far fewer to assess the care and thought being put into your replies.
The Science Behind Setting Goals and Achieving Them
Rather than letting your to-do list or set of goals overwhelm you, break down what you're trying to achieve into the smallest, most attainable steps and focus on being realistic about what you can get done
How to Attract Top Talent for Your Virtual Team
Attracting top talent is your greatest strength as a company-especially as a remote culture.
What Psychology Teaches Us About Structuring Our Workday to Get the Most Done
We need to take a closer look at the science of how our brain functions throughout the day and try to match the right tasks to the right mindset to help maximize productivity.
How to Build Social Capital Within Your Team
In the words of Helen Keller, 'Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.'
The 3 Steps to Making Your Homepage a Success
To succeed, most businesses need a collaborative process with their customers that scales as they grow.
Why Everything Hinges on the Narrative of Your Work
While there are environmental forces that influence what we believe about ourselves, ultimately we are the stewards of our own stories.
Are 'Unicorns' Made to Last?
We're in a cycle that celebrates and rewards growth at almost any cost, but that doesn't mean it's the right approach.
9 Workplace Lessons to Help Improve Your Daily Grind
Understanding is temporal and changes whenever you gain new information, experience or shift your vantage point.