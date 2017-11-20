National Association of REALTORS®

Whether your business needs more space, a better location or a little more curb appeal, a Realtor® – a member of the National Association of Realtors® – can help you find the right place to grow.

Spotlight Partner

How a Wellness Brand Built an Office Using Feng Shui and Numerology

The founders of LA-based HUM Nutrition take office harmony and positivity very seriously.

For This Startup, Office Location Is All About Happiness and Creativity

The founders of Leesa Sleep shunned the typical urban atmosphere for an office oasis on the beach.

How a Women's Luxury Brand Went from Living Room to Showroom Success

The co-CEOs of Scanlan Theodore Americas on what it took to open a flagship boutique.

3 Big Lessons This Restaurateur Learned About Buying Commercial Real Estate

Make sure these things are in order before attempting to find the office or retail store of your dreams.

This Entrepreneur Always Looks for 'Good Bones' When Searching for Retail Space

Follow us on a tour of Blind Barber's new spot in Highland Park, Los Angeles.

Loving the Space in Which You Work Is Critical to Happiness

Come with us as we take a look inside Rootstrap's L.A. office.

With the Perfect Production Facility, This Jewelry Maker Harnesses Craftsmanship and Serious Growth

A tour of Four Seasons Design Group's 12,000-square-foot space for a close-up look at all the intricate work.

In an Office Space That Spurs Creativity, This Women's Fashion Brand Thrives

An inside look at where Eloquii's team dreams up its fashionable designs.

How to Calculate the ROI of Going Brick-and-Mortar

Follow these key steps to determine the cost of opening a retail store.

3 Real Estate Tricks Small Businesses Can Adapt from the Biggest Companies

Small retailers can take a page from the heavy hitters in their industry with these effective strategies.

5 Signs It's Time to Upgrade to a Commercial Space

Keep an eye out for these indicators that your ecommerce business is ready for a brick-and-mortar store.

7 Simple Things You Can Do to Improve Your Commercial Property Right Now

Boost your property's value with these easy maintenance and upgrade ideas.

5 Reasons Brick-and-Mortars Will Always Succeed

The benefits of owning or leasing a physical storefront can lead to more loyal customers and even drive sales.

Steer Clear of These Commercial Real Estate Deal Breakers

If you're searching for a new or larger space for your business, here's what you need to know before signing on the dotted line.

