NirAndFar.com

Latest
Who Is Keeping You Addicted to Technology?
There are four parties conspiring to keep you connected and they may not be whom you'd expect.
This One Ritual Made Me So Much Happier
A lack of close friendships may be hazardous to your health.
Tips for Clearing Your Computer of Focus-Draining Distraction
Here is how to finally create a distraction-free desktop, so you can focus and get your best work done.
Human + A.I. = Your Business Future
A wave of startups are part of a new trend that promises to radically simplify our lives by making it harder to determine whether we're communicating with a person or computer code.
Why 'Assistant-As-App' Might Be the Next Big Tech Trend
A host of new app services use ordinary conversations to help people do extraordinary things.
People Don't Want Something Truly New, They Want the Familiar Done Differently.
If your new product or service isn't gaining traction, ask yourself, 'What's my California Roll?'