Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

PuroClean provides water, fire, and mold damage remediation, as well as biohazard clean-up to commercial and residential customers across North America, through a network of 240-plus franchise offices. PuroClean technicians are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained, and operate under a strict code of ethics. Each PuroClean office is independently owned and operated. For more information, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.puroclean.com or www.puroclean.com/franchise