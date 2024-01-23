Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

It's one thing to buy into a franchise that has established branding, products, services, and procedures. It's another thing when that franchise brings powerful, ongoing professional relationships and robust franchisee training.

That's what owners get when they join the PuroClean team. And that's a strong factor in why franchise unit growth has increased more than 40% over the last three years, reaching 436 units across the U.S. and Canada.

It's no wonder then that PuroClean ranks at #82 on this year's Franchise 500 list. It's a noteworthy accomplishment especially given that the 2024 Franchise 500 is Entrepreneur's most competitive ever with a record-setting 1,389 franchisor submissions.

As part of PuroClean's ranking, the company scores in the top 10% in size/growth, top 10% in franchisee support, top 20% in brand strength of all companies that submitted this year. Looking ahead, PuroClean's President and COO Steve White says he expects the company to exceed its 2024 goal of 500 open franchise units by the end of the year.

"Our overall company success can be attributed to our franchise owner's knowledge of and commitment to providing the best services possible for their community, and we know how important proper training, support and guidance are to each franchise owner's business," White says. "What better way to learn a business than leaning on and benefitting from collective, company-wise experience?"

Success through robust training, mentorship, and more.

Founded in 2001, PuroClean has grown into a leading brand within the $4 billion property damage and restoration industry. A big reason for that success is the training and mentorship PuroClean provides to franchisees.

PuroClean franchise owners undergo three weeks of hands-on fire and damage restoration training in the state-of-the-art $1.5 million PuroClean Academy in Tamarac, Fla., which includes not only knowledge about PuroClean's specific systems and processes, but also sales, marketing, operational, and field training to cover all facets of this recession-resistant business.

But that's not all. Through its Mentorship Program, PuroClean pairs new franchise owners with seasoned owners, on-location at the mentor's established business, so they may gain firsthand insights into the business of property damage restoration.

White says another big reason for PuroClean's franchise success is due to the relationships the company has fostered over the years between its franchise owners and many of the biggest insurance providers in the United States. "Not only do property owners know PuroClean as a national brand, but our local community involvement also makes us the first restoration and remediation company that comes to mind when they are in need of these type of services," he says.

Click here to learn more about PuroClean and to find out if this franchise opportunity is right for you.