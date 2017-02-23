Shapr

Shapr

Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Shapr is a free networking app that is revolutionizing professional networking. The app works through a smart algorithm, which combines geographic proximity, self-selected interests, and work experience to produce a daily, personalized selection of ten to fifteen people to meet for inspiration and professional opportunities. Available for iOS and Android.

Follow Shapr on Social

Latest

Continue Reading

Continue Reading

Continue Reading

Continue Reading

Spotlight Partner

This Entrepreneur Is Transforming the Way We Network

He has created Shapr, a completely free app intended to make networking easy.

Continue Reading

Spotlight Partner

Entrepreneurs Say This App Has Shaped the Way They Network

Find out how you can make the connections that can take your business to the next level.

Continue Reading

Spotlight Partner

This App Will Help You Network More Mindfully

Shapr is a perfect tool for entrepreneurs who hope to meet co-founders, partners and investors for their ideas.

Continue Reading