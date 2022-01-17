The Conversation

Signing out of account, Standby...
Ukraine got a signed commitment in 1994 to ensure its security – but can the US and allies stop Putin's aggression now?
As Russia threatens to invade Ukraine, Ukrainians wonder about the worth of a 1994 agreement signed by Russia, the US and the UK, who promised to protect the newly independent...
The sunsetting of the child tax credit expansion could leave many families without enough food on the table
The 2021 child tax credit expansion helped lift millions of families with children out of hunger. After those payments ended in December 2021, those families may again face food insufficiency.
These machines scrub greenhouse gases from the air – an inventor of direct air capture technology shows how it works
Klaus Lackner is finding new ways to cut the technology’s high costs and energy demand, and he’s about to launch the first ‘mechanical tree.’
'Dataraising' – when you're asked to chip in with data instead of money
Informed data donations are different from the usual online data experience. They’re easier to manage because of technological advances.
Pain and anxiety are linked to breathing in mouse brains – suggesting a potential target to prevent opioid overdose deaths
Opioids can cause death by slowing breathing to dangerously low levels, or stopping it altogether. Examining one area of the brain may eventually lead to safer painkillers.
ShakeAlert earthquake warnings can give people time to protect themselves – but so far, few have actually done so
When researchers look at CCTV footage of how people really react during earthquakes – as opposed to what they report after the fact – it looks like alerts aren’t yet...
Why getting Congress to fund help for US children in poverty is so hard to do
Proponents of using the child tax credit to alleviate poverty need to reach an agreement with those who insist that it must encourage low-income parents to work.
How the pandemic's unequal toll on people of color underlines US health inequities – and why solving them is so critical
Addressing racial and ethnic health gaps is becoming even more important as the US population continues its shift toward a minority-majority nation.
CORBEVAX, a new patent-free COVID-19 vaccine, could be a pandemic game changer globally
CORBEVAX is anticipated to significantly expand vaccine access to people in low- and middle-income countries.
What causes a tsunami? An ocean scientist explains the physics of these destructive waves
Tsunamis aren’t just bigger-than-average waves. Triggered by undersea earthquakes or volcanic eruptions like the one in Tonga, they are fast, massive and potentially destructive. Here’s why.
The omicron variant is deepening severe staffing shortages in medical laboratories across the US
The health care system is hemorrhaging medical lab workers, in part because of COVID-19 infections and also because of burnout, low wages and better opportunities elsewhere.
Why massive new youth sports facilities may not lead to the tourist boom many communities hope for when they build them
New research suggests parents are too focused on their children’s competition to spend time or money on things that don’t involve the tournament, hotel stays or quick dining.
Sperm donation is largely unregulated, but that could soon change as lawsuits multiply
Many people are filing lawsuits after discovering that sperm banks failed to verify information from donors about their medical and personal backgrounds.
How does excess sugar affect the developing brain throughout childhood and adolescence? A neuroscientist who studies nutrition explains
Kids often crave processed sugary foods. But research shows that consuming too many treats during childhood and adolescence may lead to behavioral and emotional problems.
Building machines that work for everyone – how diversity of test subjects is a technology blind spot, and what to do about it
It’s easy for researchers to fall back on using test subjects from the communities around them – students and employees. Branching out is key to avoiding technology that fails certain...