The Conversation

The Conversation

Follow The Conversation on Social

Latest

News and Trends

Ukraine got a signed commitment in 1994 to ensure its security – but can the US and allies stop Putin's aggression now?

As Russia threatens to invade Ukraine, Ukrainians wonder about the worth of a 1994 agreement signed by Russia, the US and the UK, who promised to protect the newly independent...

Continue Reading

News and Trends

The sunsetting of the child tax credit expansion could leave many families without enough food on the table

The 2021 child tax credit expansion helped lift millions of families with children out of hunger. After those payments ended in December 2021, those families may again face food insufficiency.

Continue Reading

News and Trends

These machines scrub greenhouse gases from the air – an inventor of direct air capture technology shows how it works

Klaus Lackner is finding new ways to cut the technology’s high costs and energy demand, and he’s about to launch the first ‘mechanical tree.’

Continue Reading

News and Trends

'Dataraising' – when you're asked to chip in with data instead of money

Informed data donations are different from the usual online data experience. They’re easier to manage because of technological advances.

Continue Reading

News and Trends

Pain and anxiety are linked to breathing in mouse brains – suggesting a potential target to prevent opioid overdose deaths

Opioids can cause death by slowing breathing to dangerously low levels, or stopping it altogether. Examining one area of the brain may eventually lead to safer painkillers.

Continue Reading

News and Trends

ShakeAlert earthquake warnings can give people time to protect themselves – but so far, few have actually done so

When researchers look at CCTV footage of how people really react during earthquakes – as opposed to what they report after the fact – it looks like alerts aren’t yet...

Continue Reading

News and Trends

Why getting Congress to fund help for US children in poverty is so hard to do

Proponents of using the child tax credit to alleviate poverty need to reach an agreement with those who insist that it must encourage low-income parents to work.

Continue Reading

News and Trends

How the pandemic's unequal toll on people of color underlines US health inequities – and why solving them is so critical

Addressing racial and ethnic health gaps is becoming even more important as the US population continues its shift toward a minority-majority nation.

Continue Reading

News and Trends

CORBEVAX, a new patent-free COVID-19 vaccine, could be a pandemic game changer globally

CORBEVAX is anticipated to significantly expand vaccine access to people in low- and middle-income countries.

Continue Reading

News and Trends

What causes a tsunami? An ocean scientist explains the physics of these destructive waves

Tsunamis aren’t just bigger-than-average waves. Triggered by undersea earthquakes or volcanic eruptions like the one in Tonga, they are fast, massive and potentially destructive. Here’s why.

Continue Reading

News and Trends

The omicron variant is deepening severe staffing shortages in medical laboratories across the US

The health care system is hemorrhaging medical lab workers, in part because of COVID-19 infections and also because of burnout, low wages and better opportunities elsewhere.

Continue Reading

News and Trends

Why massive new youth sports facilities may not lead to the tourist boom many communities hope for when they build them

New research suggests parents are too focused on their children’s competition to spend time or money on things that don’t involve the tournament, hotel stays or quick dining.

Continue Reading

News and Trends

Sperm donation is largely unregulated, but that could soon change as lawsuits multiply

Many people are filing lawsuits after discovering that sperm banks failed to verify information from donors about their medical and personal backgrounds.

Continue Reading

News and Trends

How does excess sugar affect the developing brain throughout childhood and adolescence? A neuroscientist who studies nutrition explains

Kids often crave processed sugary foods. But research shows that consuming too many treats during childhood and adolescence may lead to behavioral and emotional problems.

Continue Reading

News and Trends

Building machines that work for everyone – how diversity of test subjects is a technology blind spot, and what to do about it

It’s easy for researchers to fall back on using test subjects from the communities around them – students and employees. Branching out is key to avoiding technology that fails certain...

Continue Reading