10 Twitter Feeds for Road Warriors 10 of the best Twitter feeds to follow for the latest in travel deals, news, advice and entertainment
@boingo Tweet your complaint about a weak airport Wi-Fi signal and you'll get a troubleshooting session with the Boingo team.
@BookingBuddy Great deals from a variety of websites, including cruise lines, airlines, hotels and travel agencies.
@Corptravel The latest industry news and how it affects business travelers.
@FareCompare FareCompare's real-time alerts tell you when airfares drop on flights from your city. Or plug in your home airport's three-letter code to follow a "flyfrom" feed for specific fares (such as flyfromLAX, flyfrom JFK).
@Heather_Poole A flight attendant has to deal with loads of cranky people at 35,000 feet, so it's no surprise that Poole has some stories to tell. Read 'em and re-tweet.
@Jaunted Take a break with the self-proclaimed "Pop Culture Travel Guide," the source for celebrity-centric travel tweets. (Hello, Kevin Smith?)
@JetBlueCheeps Tuesday mornings, JetBlue announces last-minute, deeply discounted, Twitter-exclusive deals (like "$79 from BOS to LAX"). Act fast: There are 50,000 followers and just 25 seats at that Tuesday price.
@SouthwestAir A direct pipeline to the Southwest customer service team and worth following to watch one of the best examples of a company using Twitter to clinch brand loyalty.
@SmarterTravel Travel advice such as what to do if your flight is canceled, or alerts about fee or mileage program changes.
@TripAdvisor More digestible than the overwhelming website. Great for outings and hotel suggestions for any itinerary.
