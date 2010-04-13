Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

@boingo Tweet your complaint about a weak airport Wi-Fi signal and you'll get a troubleshooting session with the Boingo team.



@BookingBuddy Great deals from a variety of websites, including cruise lines, airlines, hotels and travel agencies.



@Corptravel The latest industry news and how it affects business travelers.



@FareCompare FareCompare's real-time alerts tell you when airfares drop on flights from your city. Or plug in your home airport's three-letter code to follow a "flyfrom" feed for specific fares (such as flyfromLAX, flyfrom JFK).







@Heather_Poole A flight attendant has to deal with loads of cranky people at 35,000 feet, so it's no surprise that Poole has some stories to tell. Read 'em and re-tweet.



@Jaunted Take a break with the self-proclaimed "Pop Culture Travel Guide," the source for celebrity-centric travel tweets. (Hello, Kevin Smith?)



@JetBlueCheeps Tuesday mornings, JetBlue announces last-minute, deeply discounted, Twitter-exclusive deals (like "$79 from BOS to LAX"). Act fast: There are 50,000 followers and just 25 seats at that Tuesday price.



@SouthwestAir A direct pipeline to the Southwest customer service team and worth following to watch one of the best examples of a company using Twitter to clinch brand loyalty.



@SmarterTravel Travel advice such as what to do if your flight is canceled, or alerts about fee or mileage program changes.



@TripAdvisor More digestible than the overwhelming website. Great for outings and hotel suggestions for any itinerary.