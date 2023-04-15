Why Micro-Influencers Are the Risk-Free Way for Your Business to Take Advantage of TikTok
Even with the platform's uncertain future in the U.S., it's still a good idea to work with micro-influencers on what remains a social media powerhouse.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
TikTok is commonly thought of as nothing more than Gen Z's favorite platform for madcap entertainment and is certainly a hypnotizing way to follow the latest trends. But the truth is that as its popularity has expanded, so have its uses, dramatically so in fact.
With more than a billion active users globally, the social media giant has been a veritable windfall for businesses, amplifying the reach of titans like the NBA, Netflix and Chipotle.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5 a month, you get unlimited access to all of Entrepreneur.com, including our premium content. You’ll find:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve