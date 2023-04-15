Even with the platform's uncertain future in the U.S., it's still a good idea to work with micro-influencers on what remains a social media powerhouse.

TikTok is commonly thought of as nothing more than Gen Z's favorite platform for madcap entertainment and is certainly a hypnotizing way to follow the latest trends. But the truth is that as its popularity has expanded, so have its uses, dramatically so in fact.

With more than a billion active users globally, the social media giant has been a veritable windfall for businesses, amplifying the reach of titans like the NBA, Netflix and Chipotle.