CEOs must stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies to remain competitive in today's business world. Artificial intelligence (AI), specifically chatbots powered by AI, is rapidly transforming the way CEOs work, as you may have heard. And, if there was one tool that reins supreme, it would be ChatGPT.

Since its release in November 2022, ChatGPT has taken the business world by storm. Despite the fearmongering and the fact that it must be verified for accuracy, it is very useful. In fact, two Economics Ph.D. students at MIT published an analysis of ChatGPT's effect on white-collar productivity. And, the results, were impressive, to say the least.