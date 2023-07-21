Don't Know What to Write About on LinkedIn? Use This Formula to Never Run Out of Ideas. Creating content consistently is not easy. But I've found a formula that works, and here's how you can apply it.
Key Takeaways
- Learn how to create content that engages your audiences.
- Three examples of turning everyday moments into great stories.
- See how you can add Terry Rice and get his help with engagement.
I often get the same response when I ask people why they don't post on LinkedIn more often: they can't think of anything to write. If you've ever had this problem, it's very common but easily fixable through a technique I use.
And this technique won't just give you a cheat code to an unlimited number of content ideas, it will also help you land clients that want to work with you based on who you are as a person, not just what you offer as a business. Essentially, it will boast your personal brand.