Creating content consistently is not easy. But I've found a formula that works, and here's how you can apply it.

I often get the same response when I ask people why they don't post on LinkedIn more often: they can't think of anything to write. If you've ever had this problem, it's very common but easily fixable through a technique I use.

And this technique won't just give you a cheat code to an unlimited number of content ideas, it will also help you land clients that want to work with you based on who you are as a person, not just what you offer as a business. Essentially, it will boast your personal brand.