It's time to talk about everyone's favorite subject — social media.



Regardless of how you feel about it, your social media presence CAN impact the success of your PR efforts. If you want to engage in a proactive public relations push, getting your social media house in order is always one of the first orders of business.



Why? Because journalists will check there when you show up on their radar. Nearly 60% said they check social FIRST before writing about a company.



If your social media feed looks like you haven't posted in months, that's not a positive signal.

Hashtag HELP