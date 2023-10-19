Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
How Your Social Media Presence Impacts the Success of Your PR Efforts With platforms undergoing constant changes, what's the best way for brands to navigate the social media chaos to maximize their PR efforts?

By Michelle Garrett

Key Takeaways

  • Why maintaining an active social media presence is crucial for PR success

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's time to talk about everyone's favorite subject — social media.

Regardless of how you feel about it, your social media presence CAN impact the success of your PR efforts. If you want to engage in a proactive public relations push, getting your social media house in order is always one of the first orders of business.

Why? Because journalists will check there when you show up on their radar. Nearly 60% said they check social FIRST before writing about a company.

If your social media feed looks like you haven't posted in months, that's not a positive signal.

Hashtag HELP

