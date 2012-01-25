10 Lessons in Brilliant Marketing

Warner Bros. Canada, Curb Media and ad agency Lowe Roche took their promotion of Contagion, Steven Soderbergh's film about a mysterious airborne virus, to new heights of literalness. They hired a group of microbiologists and immunologists to inoculate a billboard with penicillin, mold and pigmented bacteria that grew (thanks to light and temperature controls) to spell out the name of the movie, and set it up in an abandoned storefront window in Toronto. Some passers-by were squicked, but the campaign got a ton of press, won media awards and served as inspiration to industry peers like John Laramie, the CEO of New York City-based Adstruc, a startup with a tech platform for outdoor advertising. "Pretty cool," he says. "It was probably one of those crazy ideas somebody just came up with, but planned and executed perfectly."

Lesson: Go guerrilla.

Things can go viral if you break the mold, so to speak, of a traditional campaign. Ryan Lum, creator of the blog Creative Guerilla Marketing, says the virus billboard is a great example of guerilla marketing done right. "It makes people on the street who see it wonder, and raises questions about what it's trying to promote," he says.