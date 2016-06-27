The Best Bars to Meet with a VC (Slideshow)

June 27, 2016 2 min read

This story appears in the July 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's 2016 and people are changing the way they do business. Meeting with your investor at a bar makes the setting more comfortable and casual -- a perfect opportunity for entrepreneurs to sell their pitches.

Replace that corner office with a booth, add some dim lighting and subtle music and you're on your way to the perfect meeting environment. It's no easy job to find the right bar for your meeting though. We've discovered five bars across the country that are suitable for any entrepreneur to meet with a potential VC.

Check out more on The Savvy Entrepreneur's Guide to Doing Business in a Bar.