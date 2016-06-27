The Best Bars to Meet with a VC (Slideshow)

Best Business Bars

Image credit: Westend61 | Getty Images
This story appears in the July 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's 2016 and people are changing the way they do business. Meeting with your investor at a bar makes the setting more comfortable and casual -- a perfect opportunity for entrepreneurs to sell their pitches.

Replace that corner office with a booth, add some dim lighting and subtle music and you're on your way to the perfect meeting environment. It's no easy job to find the right bar for your meeting though. We've discovered five bars across the country that are suitable for any entrepreneur to meet with a potential VC. 

Check out more on The Savvy Entrepreneur's Guide to Doing Business in a Bar

Burritt Room + Tavern, San Francisco

Image credit: Aubrie Pick

It’s on the second floor of the Mystic Hotel -- just elusive enough to keep tourists away. Request one of the six private booths with velvet curtains so you can plot world domination over a Berlinetta (bourbon, Cynar, Carpano Antica). 

Multnomah Whiskey Library, Portland

Image credit: Dina Avila

The public generally has to endure a long wait to recline in the rich leather club chairs and Chesterfield couches; only members can make reservations (memberships run $600 a year, and there’s a wait list). But once inside, the exhaustive wall of whiskeys and other spirits evokes unlimited possibilities. 

Milk Room, Chicago

Image credit: Clayton Hauck

Nothing says “exclusive opportunity” like this eight-seat microbar on the second floor of the new Chicago Athletic Association, serving designer cocktails replete with rare vintage spirits. Plan ahead -- admission requires an advance ticket.

Columbia Room, Washington, D.C.

Image credit: Scott Suchman

Whether you choose the open seating of the Punch Garden or opt for paired courses of cocktails and Asian-inspired bites in the reservations-only Tasting Room, this Japanese-inspired bar shows vision, sophistication and meticulous execution. 

The Nomad Bar, New York City

Image credit: Daniel Krieger

At once upscale and high-energy, this always-crowded hotel bar impresses with some of the best cocktails in the city, created by Leo Robitschek and accompanied by chef Daniel Humm’s haute bar food, like chicken pot pie with truffles and foie gras.

