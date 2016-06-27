The Best Bars for Brainstorming, Recruiting and More (Slideshow)
This story appears in the July 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Staff your startup
Meadhall, Boston
Located near the Kendall/MIT subway station, this massive beer hall buzzes with MIT and Harvard seniors, joined by an after-work crowd of biotechs and engineers. The average IQ in this place will outshine the best job fair -- even with the numbing influence of 100-plus craft brews.
Close the deal with a puff
Aretsky's Patroon, New York City
Pluck a cigar from the Spanish-cedar-lined private humidor and take in the skyline views from the rooftop terrace of this midtown steakhouse. The private Match Room showcases Cuban cigars and vintage cigar-themed artwork for the true enthusiast.
Do work in the burbs
Buffalo Wild Wings
With free wi-fi and locations in all 50 states (and now Dubai), B-Dubs has the ubiquity of Starbucks with the bonus of draft beer. Every U.S. location features tablets for fast ordering and payment with paperless receipts, so accounting won’t gripe about your undocumented expenses.
Brainstorm with patrons
King Bee Lounge, Austin, Tex.
This artsy dive conjures creativity with its perpetually dark interior and long tradition of live blues. With a genuinely friendly vibe and conversation starters like a tequila sunrise served from a frozen drink machine, it’s a place to let your imagination run wild.
Do business in the airport
Minnibar, Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport
Concourse G is a major Delta hub, making it convenient to almost everywhere, and it offers some of the best drinks and dining in the city -- like a Minnesota pork belly banh mi. Every seat includes power, a USB port and an iPad with web access so you can track your next flight.