The Best Bars for Brainstorming, Recruiting and More (Slideshow)

The Best Bars for Brainstorming, Recruiting and More (Slideshow)
Image credit: Caiaimage/Chris Ryan | Getty Images
Magazine Contributor
Entrepreneur Contributors
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Image credit: Meadhall

Meadhall, Boston

Located near the Kendall/MIT subway station, this massive beer hall buzzes with MIT and Harvard seniors, joined by an after-work crowd of biotechs and engineers. The average IQ in this place will outshine the best job fair -- even with the numbing influence of 100-plus craft brews.

Image credit: Aretsky's Patroon

Aretsky's Patroon, New York City

Pluck a cigar from the Spanish-cedar-lined private humidor and take in the skyline views from the rooftop terrace of this midtown steakhouse. The private Match Room showcases Cuban cigars and vintage cigar-themed artwork for the true enthusiast.

Image credit: BWW

Buffalo Wild Wings

With free wi-fi and locations in all 50 states (and now Dubai), B-Dubs has the ubiquity of Starbucks with the bonus of draft beer. Every U.S. location features tablets for fast ordering and payment with paperless receipts, so accounting won’t gripe about your undocumented expenses.

Image credit: King Bee Lounge

King Bee Lounge, Austin, Tex.

This artsy dive conjures creativity with its perpetually dark interior and long tradition of live blues. With a genuinely friendly vibe and conversation starters like a tequila sunrise served from a frozen drink machine, it’s a place to let your imagination run wild.

Image credit: Minnibar

Minnibar, Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport 

Concourse G is a major Delta hub, making it convenient to almost everywhere, and it offers some of the best drinks and dining in the city -- like a Minnesota pork belly banh mi. Every seat includes power, a USB port and an iPad with web access so you can track your next flight.

