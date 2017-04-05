Office Tech

These 6 Gadgets Prove Office Tech Is Finally Getting Interesting

BEGIN SLIDESHOW

Upgrade your work life.

Google Jamboard
NEXT

Wipebook Pro

1 / 6
Wipebook Pro
NEXT

Polymail Pro

2 / 6
Polymail Pro
NEXT

Soraa Helia Smartlights

3 / 6
Soraa Helia Smartlights
NEXT

Google Jamboard

4 / 6
Google Jamboard
NEXT

Roku Hotel and Dorm Connect

5 / 6
Roku Hotel and Dorm Connect
NEXT ARTICLE

Shyp Price Comparison Service

6 / 6
Shyp Price Comparison Service
  • ---Shares

Today's technology is making it easy for you to work from anywhere in the world. Whether it be in your home office, a hotel room or an airplane -- we've discovered six new tech gadgets and apps to upgrade your office. Check them out these interestest tech tools. 

Related: 15 Useful Tech Tools for Your Business

Sure, you can jot down ideas on a smartphone all day long, but for many minds, nothing beats an old-fashioned whiteboard. This portable version, cleverly disguised as a notebook, allows for brainstorming on trains and planes and in cafés -- no need to book a conference room. ($45; wipebook.com

Most email apps are built as much for casual correspondence as they are for pushing productivity. This one is specifically for booming businesses. Polymail’s built-in features, including a wide range of templates, allow users to schedule and track emails plus monitor attachments via an always-on activity feed. ($9/month; polymail.io

Related: 7 Simple Hacks That Will Radically Improve Your Productivity

Use light to hack your productivity! These white LED smartbulbs automatically adjust their glow all day. They leave you alert at work but subtly remove blue light (which suppresses the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin) closer to bedtime. Sorry; they can’t reduce your blue-light-filled screen time -- that’s up to you. ($50; helia.com)

The old-fashioned whiteboard got a makeover. This large, cloud-connected 4K screen functions like an all-access whiteboard, with workers anywhere able to doodle or drop images onto it. Saving ideas is a cinch. And it comes with marker- and eraser-­esque styli -- because some things never go out of fashion. ($6,000; google.com)

Hotel TVs: Great for watching 24-7 listings of poolside entertainment, not so great for worthwhile programming. Roku’s new line of set-top streamers fixes that. It beams Netflix, Hulu and HBO to a TV, supposedly overcoming the finicky hotel wi-fi networks that often trip up other streaming devices. Upgrade to the Roku Ultra for 4K and HDR. ($130; roku.com)

Related: 5 High Tech Tools to Benefit Remote Workers

When you use the Shyp app, a human will arrive to pick up anything you want to mail, then box and ship it for you. New features now make Shyp useful for businesses: Users can upload bulk addresses, print bulk labels and log in to a web-based dashboard to track it all. (shyp.com)

Previous Slide

Start Slideshow

Next Slide

These 11 Steve Jobs Quotes Will Motivate You to Change the World
Inspirational Quotes

These 11 Steve Jobs Quotes Will Motivate You to Change the World

Rose Leadem
10 Albert Einstein Quotes on Creativity, Happiness, Success and More
Inspirational Quotes

10 Albert Einstein Quotes on Creativity, Happiness, Success and More

Rose Leadem
These Are the 18 Most Popular YouTube Stars in the World -- and Some are Making Millions
YouTube

These Are the 18 Most Popular YouTube Stars in the World -- and Some are Making Millions

Nathan McAlone
10 Entrepreneurs Share the Best Advice They've Ever Received
20 Questions

10 Entrepreneurs Share the Best Advice They've Ever Received

Nina Zipkin

The 4-Step Guide to Getting Paid to Do What You Love

5 Apps to Help Entrepreneurs Save Money

5 Apps to Help Entrepreneurs Save Money

The 4 Ways to Discover Your Purpose in Life

The 4 Ways to Discover Your Purpose in Life

How Melanie Duncan Built Multiple Seven-Figure Businesses

How Melanie Duncan Built Multiple Seven-Figure Businesses

More Videos
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.