These 6 Gadgets Prove Office Tech Is Finally Getting Interesting
Upgrade your work life.
Wipebook Pro
Polymail Pro
Soraa Helia Smartlights
Google Jamboard
Roku Hotel and Dorm Connect
Shyp Price Comparison Service
Today's technology is making it easy for you to work from anywhere in the world. Whether it be in your home office, a hotel room or an airplane -- we've discovered six new tech gadgets and apps to upgrade your office. Check them out these interestest tech tools.
Sure, you can jot down ideas on a smartphone all day long, but for many minds, nothing beats an old-fashioned whiteboard. This portable version, cleverly disguised as a notebook, allows for brainstorming on trains and planes and in cafés -- no need to book a conference room. ($45; wipebook.com)
Most email apps are built as much for casual correspondence as they are for pushing productivity. This one is specifically for booming businesses. Polymail’s built-in features, including a wide range of templates, allow users to schedule and track emails plus monitor attachments via an always-on activity feed. ($9/month; polymail.io)
Use light to hack your productivity! These white LED smartbulbs automatically adjust their glow all day. They leave you alert at work but subtly remove blue light (which suppresses the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin) closer to bedtime. Sorry; they can’t reduce your blue-light-filled screen time -- that’s up to you. ($50; helia.com)
The old-fashioned whiteboard got a makeover. This large, cloud-connected 4K screen functions like an all-access whiteboard, with workers anywhere able to doodle or drop images onto it. Saving ideas is a cinch. And it comes with marker- and eraser-esque styli -- because some things never go out of fashion. ($6,000; google.com)
Hotel TVs: Great for watching 24-7 listings of poolside entertainment, not so great for worthwhile programming. Roku’s new line of set-top streamers fixes that. It beams Netflix, Hulu and HBO to a TV, supposedly overcoming the finicky hotel wi-fi networks that often trip up other streaming devices. Upgrade to the Roku Ultra for 4K and HDR. ($130; roku.com)
When you use the Shyp app, a human will arrive to pick up anything you want to mail, then box and ship it for you. New features now make Shyp useful for businesses: Users can upload bulk addresses, print bulk labels and log in to a web-based dashboard to track it all. (shyp.com)