The World's 10 Richest Black Billionaires

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos may be the richest men in the world, but they aren't the only billionaires.

There are 2,043 people across the globe with three commas in their net worths, according to the 2017 Forbes Billionaires list. The 23 wealthiest have $1 trillion collectively.

In 2017, 10 of the world's billionaires -- fewer than 1 percent -- are black, down from 12 last year, reports Forbes contributor Mfonobong Nsehe. Three of the 10 are women. All but one, Isabel Dos Santos, are billed by Forbes as self-made.

To compile the full list, Forbes uses stock prices and exchange rates to estimate the net worths of the world's richest people, and then ranks them based on their wealth. This year's list was created using data from Feb.17, 2017, but Forbes also maintains a current snapshot of the world's billionaires, updated daily.

Continue reading to see the richest 10 black billionaires in the world, according to the 2017 Forbes Billionaires list.