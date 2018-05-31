10 Product Innovations You Need on Your Radar Right Now

Georgina Gooley was tired of shaving with men’s razors. “I did it out of principle because I didn’t want to pay the ‘pink tax,’ ” she says, referencing the higher price many companies apply to products for women. As Gooley watched brands like Harry’s and Dollar Shave Club catch fire, both of which targeted men, she couldn’t help feeling that women were once again getting a raw deal. So she set out to change it, and last year she launched Billie, a subscription razor company for women.

“We wanted to create a premium product specifically for women, at half the price,” she says. To do that, she and her cofounder, Jason Bravman, conducted countless focus groups, obsessing over the details. “We did many iterations of the handle, tracking how women held it, to determine the best ergonomics.” Gooley was surprised to find that one of the biggest complaints had almost nothing to do with the product itself. “Almost all women said they never used holders for their razor, because they always come with a suction cup and they always fall down.” She challenged designers to create an elegant, minimalist holder and they came back with a powerful magnetic clip that adheres to the wall -- any wall -- with an extra-strong putty. “It just works, and it gets such great feedback,” Gooley says. “It’s different from anything on the market.” (Written by Stephanie Schomer)