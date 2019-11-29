11 of the Best Black Friday Deals That Are Sure to Sell Out

Don't miss out, grab these deals while they last.

Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Maker

Black Friday is, of course, an imperfect holiday. However, by shopping online, you're managing to avoid many of the inconveniences incurred by going to retail storefronts. Unfortunately, items are still finite, even online, and the incredible savings can't last all day. These deals are so good, they're flying off the (digital) shelves and inventory is running low. Jump on them while they last.

It's probably best not to think about how much money you spend at coffee shops every year. If you're a coffee connoisseur, though, what else are you supposed to do? You invest in this precision coffee maker, giving you absolute control over the strength of your coffee so you'll always have it your way (without bribing your barista with tips).

ON SALE NOW: Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Maker for $60 (Orig. $349.99) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.

HyperSonic True Wireless Headphones

These sporty wireless headphones feature the exclusive LinearFlux DL01 Immersive Sound Engine, which means they are tuned specifically for streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora. With Bluetooth 5.0 and HD sound, they'd make a great gift for the on-the-go audiophile.

ON SALE NOW: HyperSonic True Wireless Headphones for $56 (Orig. $119.99) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.

Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer

Get salon-quality hair without salon-quality prices. This hair dryer features 1400 watts of power, multiple speed and heat settings, and even comes with a diffuser to help you achieve the exact style you're looking for.

ON SALE NOW: Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer for $52 (Orig. $199) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.

Thomson NEO360X 13 Intel Celeron 32GB Windows 10 Touchscreen Laptop

You don't have to shell out $1,000 for a new laptop. This Windows 10 laptop from Thomson features 4GB of RAM and can be used as a tablet, making it great for anybody who's constantly on the move.

ON SALE NOW: Thomson NEO360X 13 Intel Celeron 32GB Windows 10 Touchscreen Laptop for $229.99 (Orig. $269.99)

Platinum Sonic Toothbrush & USB Sanitizing Case

At just $40 and with a host of hygienic features, this toothbrush is an excellent alternative to Sonicare brushes. Plus, it comes with a sanitizing case that will ensure your brush always gets the cleaning that it needs to support your oral hygiene.

ON SALE NOW: Platinum Sonic Toothbrush & USB Sanitizing Case for $40 (Orig. $259) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.

ZeroLemon ToughJuice 30,000mAh 5-Port Power Bank

This ultra-durable power bank has enough power to fully recharge a MacBook Pro multiple times over. It also has five ports built-in so you can charge all of your devices at once without an outlet.

ON SALE NOW: ZeroLemon ToughJuice 30,000mAh 5-Port Power Bank for $43.20 (Orig. $129.99) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.

BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym

You don't always have time to get to the gym after work, which begs the question: why are you spending almost $400/year on a membership? With BodyBoss, you can get a full-body workout wherever you are. Before you leave the office, before you leave for work, when you get home — you name it.

ON SALE NOW: BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym for $143.20 (Orig. $179) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.

BUZIO Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets have been shown to promote rest, relaxation, and even recovery after workouts. This one has even weight distribution built-in so you can rest comfortably after a long day and feel more refreshed for the day to come.

ON SALE NOW: BUZIO Weighted Blanket for $74.99 (Orig. $158.99)

EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner

The weather may be getting colder now, but that's exactly why it's a great time to score a deal on a personal air conditioner. This device makes a great addition to any office space, helping you to keep your desk area cool and comfortable when it gets too warm.

ON SALE NOW: EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner for $60 (Orig. $99) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.

The Yaasa Luxe Adjustable Bed

Find your perfect sleep setting with this adjustable bed. Whether you'd like to sit up to eat in bed, put your legs up while you're reading, or find a happy middle ground when you're falling asleep, this adjustable bed has you covered.

ON SALE NOW: The Yaasa Luxe Adjustable Bed for $639.20 (Orig. $999) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.

DJI Mavic Mini: The Everyday Flycam

This incredible release from DJI gives you the same outstanding performance and recording abilities of DJI's Mavic drone in a much more portable package. It's the perfect drone for any outdoor adventurer.

ON SALE NOW: DJI Mavic Mini: The Everyday Flycam for $399