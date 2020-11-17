8 Accessories to Help You Work Through the Winter Cold

November 17, 2020 3 min read

FogBlock™Anti-Fog Solution for PPE Masks & Glasses

Image credit: KeySmart

You may not have to bundle up to commute to work anymore, but you probably don't want to run the heat all long, either. And with more time working remotely, there's more to consider around your home as the winter weather sets in. Fortunately, there are some great items that will help make your WFH winter easier to bear.

Mask requirements aren't going anywhere so if you wear glasses, you'll need FogBlock. FogBlock is the simple, non-toxic, streak-free solution to ensure your glasses don't fog up when you wear a mask. Just spray it on and it will work for 24 hours.

Heated Ice Scraper With Flashlight

Image credit: It's All Goods

If you ever have to run out for an errand in the morning or night (it's always dark in ), this tool has you covered. This ice scraper has an integrated heater to help melt ice and a flashlight so you can see what you're doing. It's a must-have for your car.

Classic Magnetic iceScreen™

Image credit: iceScreen

Speaking of valuable tools for your car, the iceScreen™ is another must-have. This simple screen clips magnetically to the outside of your windshield, preventing ice and snow from building up. That way, your car is always clear of snow and ice.

NoBendz Snow Shovel

Image credit: NoBendz

You need to be able to shovel out of your home, at least so the kids can get outside and blow off some steam. The NoBendz shovel is designed for any shoveling challenge. With an adjustable length and ergonomic handle, it will help you shovel out of any situation, no matter how awkward the angle.

Saltnets Snow & Ice Melting Mat

Image credit: Saltnets

These non-toxic, non-slip mats are a must for any snowy area. Just lay one down outside and you'll always have a place to step when the snow builds up outside your front door. It actively works to de-ice the ground around it, as well, giving you a pathway to the outdoors.

iPM Q9 1,000W Space Heater

Image credit: iPM

Add a touch of class and practicality to your home office. This space heater is designed to look just like a real wood-burning stove, while delivering even more heat. It works mechanically or by remote control, with an adjustable thermostat so you can always keep the temperature just right.

Torch 2.0 Coat Heater

Image credit: Friction Gear

This Indiegogo-funded device can keep you warm in the most frigid temperatures. This clever heater hooks into any coat, giving you an efficient source of heat right next to your body. You can easily change heat settings with the power button or transfer Torch to different coats.

SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater

Image credit: Koleda

Keep your office warm without running up an enormous electric bill. This ingenious space heater pairs with the SOLUS+ app to give you complete control over the temperature. You can schedule heatings, set up heating zones, and much more to ensure you're never wasting any energy.

