Many industries are adopting a subscription model — but these five well-known industries will probably never make the full jump.

There's no denying that subscriptions are all the rage. The subscription economy is among the fastest-growing industries, among others.

It does not appear that the subscription economy will slow down anytime soon. By 2025, the subscription economy will be worth $1.5 trillion, a 435% increase over the past nine years.

In addition, Statista found that United States consumers have 12 paid subscriptions to entertainment and media services alone. With 17 subscriptions each, millennials lead the way with the most subscriptions.