People are starting to notice that if you want to get the best out of entrepreneurs, you have to support them. But how?

Everyone knows that life as a CEO is awful. As Elon Musk's friend once put it, "It's like chewing on glass while staring into the abyss."

No doubt that phrase struck a chord with the Tesla CEO, given his numerous "production hell" and "development hell" experiences over the years, not to mention nearly going bankrupt in 2009.