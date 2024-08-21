The typical age to purchase a first home is 36 — the oldest ever on record.

Mortgage rates have skyrocketed in recent years, reaching their highest levels in more than two decades last October at a 7.9% average contract rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, Reuters reported.

Although rates have come down slightly since then, home prices remain high, per CNN Business. It's a frustrating predicament for many Americans, 39% of whom frequently feel like they're stuck living where they are, according to a new poll commissioned by Built and conducted by Talker Research.

