Priceonomics scours the web for the best prices to create an objective guide for consumers,

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Priceonomics.com

3 employees

250 million e-commerce pages scanned

65,000 price guides

2 million new pages indexed per day Based in San Francisco3 employees250 million e-commerce pages scanned65,000 price guides2 million new pages indexed per day

What It Is

Ever fretted over whether that online deal for a used iPad or Trek bicycle was really a good one? Priceonomics has some answers. The site's algorithms scour e-commerce sites like Craigslist, eBay, Yahoo Shopping and Amazon, among many others. Then Priceonomics distills those disparate deals into comprehensive listings, analyzes the results and produces an easy-to-read guide that zeros in on a product's fair market value.

Photography by Annie Tritt