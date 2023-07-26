Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
Is That Side Hustle a Scam? Here Are Four Questions You Need to Ask. Good side hustles exist. Easy money does not. Here's how to avoid scammy side hustles and find the right one.

By Jason Feifer

Key Takeaways

  • Learn the four questions you'll need to determine if a side hustle is actually good money.
  • See how to quickly and accurately determine the legitimacy of any side hustle.
  • Save time and resources by avoiding "classic" side hustle traps.

Are you reading a lot of "best side hustle" stories, looking for the ones that can make you the most money with the least work? I have bad news: Easy money is hard to find — and if you don't ask the right questions, you may even lose money trying to chase these side gigs.

As editor in chief of Entrepreneur, I see this problem all the time. In the hopes of earning easy money, many people devote themselves to useless tasks and borderline scams. Yes, there are wonderful side hustles out there — but they generally require a lot of work, time, creativity, and specialized skills.

