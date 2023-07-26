Are you reading a lot of "best side hustle" stories, looking for the ones that can make you the most money with the least work? I have bad news: Easy money is hard to find — and if you don't ask the right questions, you may even lose money trying to chase these side gigs.

As editor in chief of Entrepreneur, I see this problem all the time. In the hopes of earning easy money, many people devote themselves to useless tasks and borderline scams. Yes, there are wonderful side hustles out there — but they generally require a lot of work, time, creativity, and specialized skills.