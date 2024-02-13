If you want to make money in your downtime, why not do something that feels less like work and more like an adventure?

Everyone loves a side hustle they can do from home. But now that working from home is so common, some of us wouldn't mind getting out of the house in our off-hours — and doing something inspiring, exciting, or social. If that sounds like you, there's a side hustle that might just be perfect. Tremont Turner has been doing it part-time for a decade, and makes about $40,000 a year in extra income.

Back in 2014, Turner was working his way through college in Hammond, Indiana, making minimum wage at Chipotle and Panera and dreaming of becoming an actor. One day, a friend of his who did some work as a brand ambassador asked if he could cover for her. She was supposed to work a promotional ESPN event — a fantasy football draft — but something had come up and she couldn't make it.

Turner was iffy at first. "I know nothing about football!" he said. She assured him it was easy, then told him how much it paid — double what he was making in fast food. "I was like, what?!" he recalls. "Oh, I don't care what it is," he said. "I'm in for sure."