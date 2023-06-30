Oula is a new pregnancy care startup that's providing "incredible" results, while aligning the interests of insurance companies, hospitals, and patients.

There's no way around it: The data on maternal mortality rates in the United States is disturbing. A 2020 report found that out of 10 other developed, high-income countries (Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom) the U.S. came in dead last. And not by a small margin. Our maternal mortality rates are more than double the second-most-deadly country, France.

And it's only getting worse. Between 2019 and 2021, the CDC reported a 60% rise in maternal mortality rates (and maternal mortality rates among Black women are 2.6 times higher than white women).