It's not hard to get customers to "yes" if you know what they need.

Q: I have a great idea for a service, but how do I know if people want it? - Shana, Tucson, AZ

If you want to create an irresistible offer, you can't start with your solution. You must start with other people's problems — and those problems must be big enough that they'll pay to solve them.

How do you know what they'll pay for? Ask them!