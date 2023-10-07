Want More Customers? Use This Simple 5-Step Process to Create an Irresistible Pitch It's not hard to get customers to "yes" if you know what they need.
Q: I have a great idea for a service, but how do I know if people want it? - Shana, Tucson, AZ
If you want to create an irresistible offer, you can't start with your solution. You must start with other people's problems — and those problems must be big enough that they'll pay to solve them.
How do you know what they'll pay for? Ask them!