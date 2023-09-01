Entrepreneur | September 2023

Entrepreneur magazine
September 2023
September 2023
Chris Hemsworth Used to Bomb Auditions. Then This Mindset Shift Made Him a Movie Star, and the Founder of a $200 Million Startup.
The Australian actor won't let himself forget where he came from, and what the point of success is.
If You Want to Join a Franchise That Is Truly Diverse, These Are the Top 150 to Consider
These franchises are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to inclusivity.
Would You Turn Your Small Business Into a Franchise? Here's Why Everyone From Hardware Stores to Hot Dog Shops Are Doing It.
When you've put your blood, sweat and tears into building an independent business, it's hard to know if converting to franchise is selling out, or buying into something better. We talked to business owners across industries about how they made the decision, and to franchisors on why they're pursuing the conversion strategy.
She Competed On The U.S. Olympic Swim Team Before Becoming This Brand's Top Franchisee. Here's Her Winning Business Strategy.
Cammile Adams knows enthusiasm, expertise and common sense go a long way.
How Immigrating From Argentina to the Bronx at 11 Prepared Her For Life as a Franchisee
Vanesa Ellis was no expert in mosquitos or lawn care, but other experiences made her a perfect fit for two home-care brands.
Before She Started Slutty Vegan, A Disaster Taught Her the Difference Between Making the 'Best' Choice and the 'Right' One
When things go wrong (and they will), Cole says it's all too easy to ask, "Why is this happening to me?"
Want to Do Better Work? Just Start Saying This One Word More.
It's not easy, but it's the key to each new accomplishment.
This Startup Is Reinventing the Yellow School Bus. Here's Its Playbook for Winning Over the Hardest Customers (Like Public Schools).
Zūm started out selling its "Uber for kids" service to parents. But then its founder realized they could sell to school districts, and have a much bigger impact. Of course, that was easier said than done.
This Southern Biscuit Business Was Taking Off When It's Founder Died Suddenly. Here's What Happened Next.
The team at Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken came to understand "the ultimate measure of a good leader."