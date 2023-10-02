If You Cancel a Meeting With the Boss At This Company, Something Odd Happens It's not what you think.
Key Takeaways
- How to improve company culture.
- Meetings are here to serve us. We're not here to serve them.
At the company I lead, anyone can opt out of any meeting, at any time, for any reason — even if it's with me. Zero judgment. Zero repercussions.
The way I see it, meetings are more than just gatherings of people; they are structures to build healthy respect for people's time and talents. I want those ideals to be core to my company.
Also, let's face it: Most meetings suck.