It's not what you think.

This story appears in the September 2023 issue of Entrepreneur.

At the company I lead, anyone can opt out of any meeting, at any time, for any reason — even if it's with me. Zero judgment. Zero repercussions.

The way I see it, meetings are more than just gatherings of people; they are structures to build healthy respect for people's time and talents. I want those ideals to be core to my company.

Also, let's face it: Most meetings suck.