Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

If You Cancel a Meeting With the Boss At This Company, Something Odd Happens It's not what you think.

By Sarah Kellogg Neff

Key Takeaways

  • How to improve company culture.
  • Meetings are here to serve us. We're not here to serve them.

This story appears in the September 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

At the company I lead, anyone can opt out of any meeting, at any time, for any reason — even if it's with me. Zero judgment. Zero repercussions.

The way I see it, meetings are more than just gatherings of people; they are structures to build healthy respect for people's time and talents. I want those ideals to be core to my company.

Also, let's face it: Most meetings suck.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Productivity Growth Strategies Leadership Company Culture Meetings Magazine Premium Meeting culture

Most Popular

See all
Business News

These Great-Grandparents Booked 51 Back-to-Back Cruises Because It's 'Cheaper Than a Retirement Home'

Retirees Marty and Jess Ansen hopped on a cruise ship nearly two years ago and never left.

By Amanda Breen
Business Models

Pros or Pretenders? How to Choose a Reliable PR Agency in 6 Steps

With a multitude of names vying for clients' attention, how can you be certain that you're selecting a dependable PR contractor?

By Irina Proskurina
Business Culture

3 Valuable Business Lessons from Harvard's Unabomber College Reunion Controversy

In 2012, Harvard mailed out a questionnaire to its alumni. One of their alum, Theodore Kaczynski (The Unabomber), mailed back a response from prison... and Harvard published it, hurting their reputation. Here are three business risk mitigation lessons to learn from the debacle.

By Jon Becker
Business News

A Woman Is Suing Disney World After Suffering 'Injurious' Waterslide Wedgie at Typhoon Lagoon

Emma McGuinness was going down the Humunga Kowabunga waterslide when the incident occurred.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

Amazon Users Report Receiving Mysterious Gift Card Emails, Sparking Scam Worries

Amazon customers were puzzled when they received multiple unexpected gift card purchase confirmation emails for transactions they never made.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Leadership

It's a Great Time Make Money With a Podcast. Industry Experts Tell You How.

A panel of podcast experts outlines the most effective strategies for growing your audience and your revenue.

By Robert Tuchman