When things go wrong (and they will), Cole says it's all too easy to ask, "Why is this happening to me?"

This story appears in the September 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneurs mess up. It'll happen to you, because it happens to everyone.

Pinky Cole wants you to know: That's OK.

"My mindset used to be like, Oh, why is this happening to me?" Cole says. "I changed it to, OK, this is happening. What do I learn from this? How is this going to make me better? Embrace the fact that things are going to happen, so when things happen, just know that they're happening to make you better."