Matt Abrahams
Matt Abrahams is a leading expert in communication with decades of experience as an educator, author, podcast host, and coach. As a Lecturer in Organizational Behavior at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business, he teaches popular classes in strategic communication and effective virtual presenting.
He is the author of multiple books, including most recently, Think Faster, Talk Smarter.
Latest
Growing a Business
Want to Sound Smarter? This Stanford Professor's Simple 3-Point Technique Will Help
With a little structure, you can impress audiences with your ad-libbing all day.