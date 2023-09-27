70% of Consumers Say They'll Buy 'Green' Products, but Only 5% Actually Do. That's Due to a Common Marketing Mistake By Eco-Friendly Brands. You have to remember how consumers really make buying decisions.
Key Takeaways
- Although consumers say they want green products, they don't respond well to traditional eco-friendly messages.
- Many companies are so focused on the 'greenness' of the product that they overlook the marketing fundamentals.
Eco-friendly products have a problem.
Consumers say they want sustainable products; surveys show that up to 70% are willing to buy them. But only 1% to 5% actually buy them — a serious disconnect.
What's the solution? "That's where marketing comes in," says Edwin Stafford, a Utah State University marketing professor who's studied the sustainability issue for more than two decades.