You have to remember how consumers really make buying decisions.

Eco-friendly products have a problem.

Consumers say they want sustainable products; surveys show that up to 70% are willing to buy them. But only 1% to 5% actually buy them — a serious disconnect.

What's the solution? "That's where marketing comes in," says Edwin Stafford, a Utah State University marketing professor who's studied the sustainability issue for more than two decades.