Marketing

The 5 Biggest Mistakes Businesses Make on Instagram
Instagram

Instagram is a valuable channel for most businesses, unless you're making these common mistakes.
Hugh Stephens | 7 min read
Learn Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign For Less Than $35
Graphic Design

This 41-hour training covers Adobe's most important graphic design tools to help you fast-track a creative career.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
How to Tap Into Community and Drive Engagement With Live Experiences
Events

Live experiences a are great way to positively grow your brand image.
Kyle Michaud | 5 min read
This Is the Most Profitable Way to Sell Your Online Courses
Sales Strategies

Eric Siu sits down with Joel Erway from Experts Unleashed to talk about the right approach to attract customers to your classes.
Eric Siu | 2 min read
You Can Use Data to Woo Your Customers -- Here Are 3 Ways How.
Customer Databases

Want more emotionally connected buyers? Make data your wingman.
Peter Daisyme | 6 min read
What to Do When a Client Says, 'I Can't Afford You'
Sales Strategies

Hint: The answer is not to lower your price.
Jenny Shih | 6 min read
To Live the Dream You Have to Schedule Time to Dream
Goal Setting

Stagnation starts when you're too busy to consider what could be done better.
Karl Wirth | 8 min read
The Future of Video Advertising Is Artificial Intelligence
Advertising

We are witnessing a moment in video marketing history where human editors are becoming obsolete.
Matt Cimaglia | 8 min read
7 Quick Instagram Ad Hacks for Ecommerce
Instagram Marketing

Everyone's using Instagram as part of their marketing blitz. Here's how to help your Instagram ads soar above your competitors'.
William Harris | 6 min read
10 Ways To Cut Marketing Costs Before the End of the Year
Money Savers

Example? You'll want to narrow your focus and ruthlessly market to the types of customers that convert and stay with you over the long term.
Thomas Smale | 11 min read
Marketing

Marketing is a form of communication between you and your customers with the goal of selling your product or service to them. Communicating the value of your product or service is a key aspect of marketing. 

The Four P's of marketing include identifying and developing your product, determining its price, figuring out placement in order to reach customers, and developing a promotional strategy. 

Developing a marketing plan is an important way to begin forming this strategy for reaching customers and encouraging them to buy. 

