Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Building a brand as an entrepreneur is a fickle business. Even I, a professed expert in brand explosion, have a hard time understanding my value proposition. A good friend told me that creating your brand is like being a pickle in a pickle jar. When we are in a pickle jar, it is hard to see the label on the outside.

Clarity is the key to understanding your brand. This complex dance of branding evolution is best guided by those with substantial track records. I had the opportunity to sit at the feet of experts like Gary Vaynerchuk, David Meltzer, Evan Carmichael, and others who were leading the way in brand exploration. The common thread woven throughout their teachings is that we must understand our stories and leverage our expertise to change how people think.

Lesson #1. Understanding your USP

Before you share your brand story, you must understand how you are different from every other brand in the universe. Understanding your unique selling proposition is vital to the health of your business.

To understand your USP (Unique Selling Proposition), ask yourself:

What is your gift that no one else in the universe possesses?

What is your product or service that everyone needs?

Many entrepreneurs succumb to an early demise because they do not have the words to express their relevance and credibility. If you are in the tech industry, articulate why you are different from anyone else. If you are a coach, understand the specialization you possess.

A brand needs to articulate and hold space for its relevance. If you are selling transistor radios, your relevance may be muted by the modern conveniences of innovators like YouTube. Without relevance, your position in the marketplace will be usurped by newer and shinier objects.

Then ask yourself:

What dynamic edge do you provide to a consumer base that is needed right now?

Take time to think about the one thing you do differently than all other entrepreneurs. Once you understand your USP, you must convey this message with clarity. Do not overthink your USP or drown it in word salad. Simplicity reigns supreme. You can claim your spot in an overcrowded market when you understand your value proposition.

For example, "Melts in Your Mouth, Not in Your Hand." The genius behind this brand understood the value of easy-to-eat chocolates that satisfied your sweet tooth wherever and whenever you desired. M&M's are the go-to drug store candy that everyone can relate to, and they are super delicious.

Related: 7 Factors That Make a Brand Stand Out

Lesson #2. Storytelling is everything

Understand that storytelling is the lynchpin of all content marketing. Without our stories, we do not connect with anyone. Even in the tech or IT world, you need to have a curated story to connect with your audience.

Narratives make a connection and can transform your brand into a human experience. Curating a voice for your brand makes you memorable. For example, I have a background in law. Yet, I own a public relations agency. So many people do not understand the shift between these two professional worlds. My story centers around elevating my voice in a manner that a legal career did not satisfy. All my life, I wanted to do was help others live their best life on earth. A legal career muted my voice, thus forcing a shift in my career. I found joy in elevating the platforms of entrepreneur voices. Ultimately, I facilitate the dreams of others—end of story.

This is a shortened version of my brand story. However, we all have these types of stories. Unearthing your brand's story takes a little digging and a lot of creativity. When you speak to your audience's heart and soul, you tap into their deepest needs.

Our stories as brand builders illustrate what we stand for as entrepreneurs. Adding a layer of vulnerability avails you to a wider audience. A dash of vulnerability in your brand's story sets the stage for the value system you wish to disseminate.

Related: SEO Trends You Need to Be Aware of Right Now, According to a Seasoned Pro

Lesson #3. The power of feedback

Once we understand our value proposition and the story to our consumer base, it is essential to evaluate trends, analyze competitors, and encourage feedback. Trend awareness is the boost that will add dimension to our established brands.

Your brand needs to sparkle and shine. Thus, you need proof that it sparkles and shines. You also need a solid foundation and understanding of why other brands offer these qualities.

There is no better way to provide brand positioning than with feedback or testimonials. Your consumer base wants to know why you are the best. When they understand that your business is the best from legitimate sources, potential customers will easily trust your brand.

Start with a Google Business. If you do not have a Google Business, I need you to stop reading and sign up for one. This is a great space for your business to shine and get seen by the search engine juggernaut. You can share curated photos and ask for client testimonials.

Your brand matters. Your value matters. What is important to do is to start adding value to your brand through your USP, storytelling and feedback. It is a complex web of evaluating your products and services and understanding how to position yourself, which is the key to explosive growth.