SEO Trends You Need to Be Aware of Right Now, According to a Seasoned Pro Navigate the future of search engine optimization to elevate your online presence and drive meaningful engagement.

By Nikola Baldikov Edited by Chelsea Brown

Key Takeaways

  • Understanding and acting on these SEO trends will help your business stay relevant, successful and competitive online.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Having been in the search engine optimization (SEO) game for nearly a decade, I am often asked what trends I foresee could drive the success of optimization strategies for websites. One thing I can say is that trends are always evolving and that not all trends are equally relevant.

However, a few of my top picks for the current year are covered in more detail below. I can't overstate the importance of staying up-to-date with SEO industry trends. Doing so is a surefire way to stay relevant, successful and competitive online.

So, without further ado, let me present my top SEO trend picks for 2024 to help you up your game and ensure you get the most out of your SEO efforts.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in SEO

AI and ML can be considered two parts of the same coin. They both use large structured, semi-structured and unstructured datasets to help us SEO experts carry out our work with maximum effectiveness and efficiency.

While you probably already know what AI and ML are and what they can do, it's important to understand that using these tools and technologies is becoming an indispensable part of an SEO specialist's toolkit.

How can AI and ML be leveraged to give you powerful results for optimizing your web presence? There are many paths you can take. However, you can use these technologies to "pick the AI's brain" and get assistance with aspects such as content generation (think meta titles and descriptions) as well as keyword research.

But — as the cliche goes — that's not all. AI SEO tools can also help with voice search (for more on this, see below), hyper-personalization, mobile optimization, offering headline and title suggestions, analyzing data, identifying trends, generating ideas and article outlines and a whole lot more.

Voice search and natural language processing (NLP)

One thing we can all agree on is that people are busy. Less time for doing small tasks means looking for solutions to help speed up processes. Enter voice search in the mix. Voice search is a relatively simple concept but can be hard to pull off. It's when a person uses a smart device and instead of typing in their search query, they speak directly to the smart assistant and ask it for the results. It's also about SEO experts making this happen.

While the concept may be quite straightforward, it does require some adaptation. For example, when people speak as opposed to type, they tend to use more natural language and long-tail keywords when submitting their queries.

So, to ensure your website or online content caters to these searches, you need to ensure that you:

  • Implement structured data

  • Improve your page speed

  • Understand your users' search intent

  • Target long-tail keywords

And when you incorporate NLP into the mix, which uses speech-to-text parameters, you're much more likely to cater to your audience, yielding faster and more accurate results.

Mobile-first indexing and responsive design

Apart from people being busy, they also tend to take their mobile devices with them wherever they go. It's not uncommon for people to have their smartphones next to them as they sleep, not to mention bringing them to meetings, lunches, work, gyms, social events and everything in between. What does this have to do with SEO?

The answer is clear-cut: With people using their smartphones for so many different functions and keeping them close at almost all times, mobile searches are becoming a critical part of SEO specialists' efforts to keep up with the changing times.

Having your website indexed for mobile search results will mean lower bounce rates, greater customer engagement and satisfaction as well as higher levels of loyalty and trust in your brand as you give them ease, convenience and, of course, the chance to convert them into paying customers.

All this happens with the help of mobile-first indexing and responsive design, which is the ability and approach of adapting your website or online content to different platforms, devices, screen sizes, audience environments, layouts and orientations — and focusing on different user behaviors as you aim to cater to a wider market.

Content marketing and storytelling

The final trend that I think bears emphasizing is the role of storytelling in content marketing. Whether it's how your business got started or how your business mission came to be developed, there are so many ways to create compelling content that entices and engages as opposed to sounding sterile and conventional.

For this purpose, you need to consider the right storytelling techniques when creating content. These techniques may range from defining the hero, making a false start, foreshadowing, suspense, getting personal and many more. One thing that they all have in common is that you can use them to weave a story around your brand to draw your readers in and captivate them.

There are many ways to get your audience's attention online. But the trick is to keep it. For this reason, you need to up your SEO game in 2024 by following the trends I mentioned above and implementing them in your SEO strategy.

Unlike fashion, where trends come and go, trends in SEO are a sound investment and preparation for the future of online searches. If you're able to master them, you'll remain at the top of your game, helping your business get to the very top.
Nikola Baldikov

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

CEO at InBound Blogging

Nikola Baldikov is an entrepreneur and SEO expert. With a background in accounting, he founded a successful online business selling t-shirts. Now, as the founder of InBound Blogging, he helps individuals establish successful blogs and achieve financial independence.

