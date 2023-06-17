Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the constantly buzzing world of social media and online platforms, trust and credibility are the glue that holds successful personal and professional relationships together.

It's become a lot easier to build trust with an audience in today's world, but these bonds don't happen by accident. You need to be actively involved and genuinely interested in connecting with your customers.

Here are five strategies that I've found helpful for building trust and credibility, and in turn, they've opened up many new business opportunities and connections.

1. Socials: Regular posts with a personal touch

Having a regular and personal online presence is key to building trust and credibility. When you post often and share your own stories, insights and experiences, you show your audience that you're real and relatable. This makes people more likely to engage with you.

For a while, you may be sharing with little to no engagement. It will likely take quite a bit of patience and consistency before your connections and credibility grows.

Additionally, make sure your posts are related to your field or area of interest, and don't hold back from showing your personality. This not only makes your online presence feel more human, but it also shows your enthusiasm for what you do. If you keep sharing useful content and interacting with your audience, they'll be more likely to trust and connect with you.

Related: 10 Laws of Social Media Marketing

2. Podcasts: A great stage to showcase your expertise

Podcasts are a favorite for sharing knowledge and opinions in today's world. By showing up as a guest on podcasts, you can display your expertise and reach new people. This helps you build credibility and gives listeners a chance to get to know you and your brand.

To get started, look for podcasts in your field and get in touch with the hosts. Tell them about your expertise and how you can bring value to their audience. You will want to make sure that you share insight and stories that are relevant and useful to the podcast topic and audience.

3. Newsletters: Your own personal bulletin

Sending out a regular newsletter is a great way to keep your audience in the loop and engaged. By sharing industry news, insights and updates, you show your expertise. A well-designed newsletter also keeps your brand in your audience's mind and encourages them to keep interacting with your content.

To make your newsletter as effective as possible, make sure it looks good, that it is clean and easy to read, and that is packed with useful content that your target audience will find interesting.

Be consistent with your newsletter — whether you send it out twice per week or once per month. And always be open to feedback from your subscribers.

Related: 9 Ways To Grow Your Small Business Through Social Media

4. Books: A lasting statement of your expertise

Writing a book is a big achievement that can really boost your credibility and help you leave your mark as an expert in your field. By writing best-selling books, you can share your knowledge with a wider audience and make a lasting impression that can lead to new connections and opportunities.

When writing a book, make sure you have a clear message and aim. Identify your target readers and write a gripping story that they'll relate to. I just submitted my fourth book to our publisher for final edits and it comes out this fall. Be prepared for the hard work and dedication it takes to write, publish, and promote a best-selling book - but remember, the payoff can be incredibly rewarding.

5. Authenticity: The key to lasting relationships

One of the best ways to build trust and credibility is by genuinely and thoughtfully engaging with your audience.

Take the time to respond to comments and messages you get, whether it's on social media, email or other platforms. Show that you appreciate their interaction, and be open to answering questions or addressing concerns. This level of interaction shows that you value your audience and are committed to building strong, lasting relationships with them. It also helps to make your brand feel more human and approachable.

Related: The Business of Harnessing the Power of Social Media

Building trust and credibility in today's digital world requires you to be proactive, genuinely engaged and committed to delivering value to your audience. By using these five strategies, you can lay a strong foundation of trust and credibility that will lead to more business opportunities and connections.

Take full advantage of the power of technology and the wealth of platforms at your fingertips. You don't have to do everything, but it's really important to choose at least one strategy and stick to it. Success doesn't just happen by accident, and you can't do it all on your own — you need the support and connections of others.

As you build trust and credibility, you'll find that your network grows and you'll get new opportunities to grow both personally and professionally. Be grateful for the connections you make along the way and for the support of those who choose to interact with your content. By doing this, you'll not only build trust and credibility, but you will also create a loyal community of followers who'll stick around to see what you share next.