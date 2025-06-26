AT&T Customers Are Eligible for Up to $5,000 in a New Settlement. Here's What to Know. In July 2024, AT&T revealed that the call and text logs of "nearly all" of its cellular customers had been exposed in a breach that spring and put on the "dark web."

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • AT&T settled lawsuits over two past data breaches.
  • A judge has preliminarily approved a $177 million payout to current and former customers.

Last week, a U.S. judge approved a $177 million settlement resolving lawsuits filed against AT&T over data breaches from 2019 and 2024, Reuters reported.

This means current and former AT&T customers could be eligible for a sizable payout. Those who can claim "fairly traceable" losses may receive up to $5,000.

In July 2024, AT&T revealed that call and text logs of "nearly all" of its cellular customers had been exposed in a breach that spring and put on the "dark web."

"In April, AT&T learned that customer data was illegally downloaded from our workspace on a third-party cloud platform," the company said in a statement at the time. "We launched an investigation and engaged leading cybersecurity experts to understand the nature and scope of the criminal activity."

AT&T told Reuters in a statement that it denies the allegations that it was "responsible for these criminal acts," but the company has agreed to a settlement "to avoid the expense and uncertainty of protracted litigation."

Payments should be issued beginning early next year.

There are two funds for payouts, per court documents: $149 million for the 2024 breach and $28 million for the 2019 breach. Customers can claim up to $2,500 or $5,000, depending on the breach date.

USA TODAY reports that notifications will begin Aug. 4 and will be completed Oct. 17, while the deadline for claims is Nov. 18 (though a final approval hearing is set for Dec. 3).

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

