You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

AT&T Customer Information Leaked to 'Dark Web' in Massive Data Hack, Millions Affected The telecommunications company confirmed the leak over the weekend.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily

Current and former AT&T customers beware.

The mobile and internet service provider confirmed over the weekend the company suffered from a massive data breach that may have leaked the personal information of an estimated 7.6 million current AT&T customers and 65.4 million former customers, totaling 73 million users affected.

AT&T said that, roughly two weeks ago, the data set was leaked to the "dark web." It's unclear if the leak originated from AT&T or a third-party vendor.

Related: 'I Want a Free Month': Thousands of Customers Furious at AT&T After Widespread Outages

Compromised data may include social security numbers, full names, phone numbers, AT&T account information (numbers and passcodes), and email and mailing addresses.

"Currently, AT&T does not have evidence of unauthorized access to its systems resulting in exfiltration of the data set. The company is communicating proactively with those impacted and will be offering credit monitoring at our expense where applicable," the company said in a release. "As of today, this incident has not had a material impact on AT&T's operations."

The company also clarified that the data "appears" to be from those who created their accounts in 2019 or earlier.

News of the leak was originally posted on X by tech account @vx-underground on March 17, which claimed that "the stolen data is legitimate" and was leaked onto dark web platform Breached.

Earlier this year, in February, AT&T suffered a mass outage that affected roughly 75% of the company's total customers. CEO John Stankey confirmed that customers who were "most affected" by the service disruption will receive a $5 credit to their account.

Related: Maine Hacked in Data Breach, 1.3 Million Residents At Risk

"Moments like these are a test of resilience," Stankey wrote at the time in an internal memo. "This is not our first network outage, and it won't be our last – unfortunately, it's the reality of our business. What matters most is how we react, adapt, and improve to deliver the service our customers need and expect."

AT&T was down over 10.5% year over year as of Monday morning.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

These Are the Five Attributes of Highly Successful and Happy People

If you'd like to be happier or more successful this year, then ask yourself if you're truly exuding these five attributes. The happiest and most successful people I know execute on these game-changers exceptionally well.

By Amy M Chambers
Business News

'First to the Gym, Last to Leave': The Mentality That Drives NFL Great Shawne Merriman's Success

On this episode of "The Jeff Fenster Show," the former NFL star discusses overcoming obstacles in sports, business, and life.

By Jeff Fenster
Business Process

I Specialize in Exit Planning — You Need to Make These 5 Moves Before Selling Your Business

Selling a business in today's competitive market requires strategic foresight and proactive measures. Here are the most important steps to follow.

By Mark Kravietz
Starting a Business

This Entrepreneur Pranked Mark Cuban on National Television. The Shark Was So Impressed He Offered to Invest $640,000 — in Empty Boxes.

Ryan Walther, co-founder of prank gift box and gag gift company Prank-O, combined his passions for comedy and business.

By Amanda Breen
Living

5 Tech Tools That Will Impress Strangers When You're Working On the Go

Be that person who gets double-takes when they're out and about, hitting deadlines.

By Mario Armstong
Franchise

Ever Dreamed of Owning Your Own Restaurant? These Top Full-Service Restaurant Franchises Are the Best in the Business

Serving up everything from delectable pizza to sizzling Japanese BBQ, discover the top 15 full-service restaurant franchises, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman