In an interview with Bloomberg's "The Circuit with Emily Chang" on Thursday, Benioff said that AI is doing "30% to 50%" of the work at Salesforce.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said AI is handling a lot of work at his company previously done by humans — up to half of all work.

In an interview on Bloomberg's The Circuit with Emily Chang on Thursday, Benioff said that AI is doing "30% to 50% of the work at Salesforce now."

Related: AI Is Going to 'Replace Everybody' in Several Fields, According to the 'Godfather of AI.' Here's Who He Says Should Be 'Terrified.'

Salesforce sells AI products that tout the ability to handle tasks without human supervision, which Benioff told Bloomberg has about 93% accuracy. Customers include entertainment behemoth Walt Disney Co., among others.

"All of us have to get our head around this idea that AI can do things that before we were doing," Benioff added. "We can move on to do higher-value work."

Tech companies are incorporating AI into daily tasks across Silicon Valley. At Microsoft, engineers are using AI to write 20% to 30% of the code for company projects, CEO Satya Nadella said at Meta's LlamaCon conference in April.

Related: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says AI Will Advance Humanity in These 4 Key Ways

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg indicated at the same conference that AI will take over half of the company's software development within the next year.

Meanwhile, CEO Sundar Pichai said on an earnings call in April that the company was using AI to write "well over 30%" of new code, up from 25% in October. Google employees are increasingly accepting AI-suggested code, he said.