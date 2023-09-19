Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Want to Do Better Work? Just Start Saying This One Word More. It's not easy, but it's the key to each new accomplishment.

By Jason Feifer

Key Takeaways

  • If you feel like you can just never get it all done, start reminding yourself about this crucial part of what it takes to be successful.

This story appears in the September 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneurs often feel overwhelmed. We have too many deadlines, too much responsibility, and not enough time for it all.

So here's a way to help you feel better, and to gain the clarity you need. To start, let's play a game. I'll ask you to do two things.

First: Quick — congratulate yourself on a recent accomplishment!

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Unlimited access, including premium content
  • No ads
  • Subscription to Entrepreneur magazine
  • Four free e-books a year
  • Subscriber-only events with our experts
Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Entrepreneurs Editor's Note Magazine Opportunity accomplishments Premium

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How Restaurant365 CEO Tony Smith Uses Data to Make Better Decisions

On this episode of "Restaurant Influencers," Tony Smith, CEO of Restaurant365, explains using software to steer decision-making, the value of in-person events, and how to avoid burnout.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Fundraising

It Can Be Hard Raising Capital For a Small Business — But These 3 Ways Really Work.

It can be hard to raise capital for a small local business if you haven't learned the right strategies. Ultimately, however, raising capital is possible at any level — if you employ the correct approach. Here's how.

By Samuel Leeds
Leadership

How This Entrepreneur Is Brewing Success One Perfect Cup of Coffee at a Time

Learn the vital business ingredients Steven Sutton, founder of Devoción, uses to run his company that aims to put happiness in every cup.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Carnival Cruise Is Phasing Out a Ship Amenity That's Beloved By Some—and Completely Unknown to Others

Carnival Cruise Line is gradually eliminating ship libraries as a part of the company's ship design changes.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Science & Technology

The Man Who Invented a Technology Used Billions of Times a Day Doesn't Get Credit for It. Now He's Setting the Record Straight.

Paul McEnroe, an award-winning engineer who spent more than two decades in leadership roles at IBM, opens up about the Universal Product Code's development and the misconception that persists.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

5 Harvey Specter Quotes to Inspire Your Inner Baller

The fast-talking 'Suits' attorney has a lot to say about what it takes to succeed in business and life.

By Brad Klune