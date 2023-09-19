It's not easy, but it's the key to each new accomplishment.

Entrepreneurs often feel overwhelmed. We have too many deadlines, too much responsibility, and not enough time for it all.

So here's a way to help you feel better, and to gain the clarity you need. To start, let's play a game. I'll ask you to do two things.

First: Quick — congratulate yourself on a recent accomplishment!