Want to Do Better Work? Just Start Saying This One Word More. It's not easy, but it's the key to each new accomplishment.
Key Takeaways
- If you feel like you can just never get it all done, start reminding yourself about this crucial part of what it takes to be successful.
This story appears in the September 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Entrepreneurs often feel overwhelmed. We have too many deadlines, too much responsibility, and not enough time for it all.
So here's a way to help you feel better, and to gain the clarity you need. To start, let's play a game. I'll ask you to do two things.
First: Quick — congratulate yourself on a recent accomplishment!
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:
- Unlimited access, including premium content
- No ads
- Subscription to Entrepreneur magazine
- Four free e-books a year
- Subscriber-only events with our experts